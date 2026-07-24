Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Puri Rath Yatra: Devotee pulling chariot suffocates to death

Fri, 24 July 2026
Share:
23:07
image
A devotee died allegedly due to suffocation while pulling the 'Darpadalan' chariot of Goddess Subhadra during the Bahuda Yatra, the return car festival, on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Abhiram Das (57) from Cuttack.

He suddenly fell down while pulling the chariot near Bagala Dharmasala and was immediately rushed to Puri District Hospital, where he died during treatment, a police officer said.

"The deceased had hypertension and was under medication. He suddenly collapsed and died during treatment," Director of Health Service (DHS), Mahesh Mohan Panda told PTI.

The medical officer said that about 100 people were brought to the district hospital in Puri. They complained of uneasiness and most of them were released after primary treatment and rest for some time.

Seven of them were admitted to the hospital and their condition is stable and they would soon be discharged, he said.

Police said though there was no crowd rush near the chariot, the weather in Puri was hot and humid. The relative humidity level in the coastal town was recorded at 85 to 90 per cent in the evening.

With the fresh death, the Rath Yatra toll in Puri has increased to three as two other persons died - one allegedly due to suffocation and another due to cardiac arrest - on July 16 when chariots were being pulled towards Gundicha temple.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tanker with 28 Indian crew attacked in Iranian waters
LIVE! Tanker with 28 Indian crew attacked in Iranian waters

Indian killed in attack on vessel in Russian waters
Indian killed in attack on vessel in Russian waters

An Indian national was tragically killed in an attack on the commercial vessel MV OMORFI on July 18 while it was reportedly transiting Russian territorial waters in the Black Sea, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed,...

NEET leak: NTA fires 47 officials, promises overhaul
NEET leak: NTA fires 47 officials, promises overhaul

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has terminated 47 officials and plans legal action following the NEET paper leak controversy. This comes amidst widespread protests and demands for the Education Minister's resignation, as the NTA...

Govt defends video-recording of Jantar Mantar protests
Govt defends video-recording of Jantar Mantar protests

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has argued that video-recording of the ongoing CJP-led protest against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar is in 'legitimate state interest' for security reasons, while petitioners allege 'continuous,...

CJP stir: Cops examine call records, social media posts
CJP stir: Cops examine call records, social media posts

Delhi Police is conducting an extensive investigation into the July 20 clashes, utilising thousands of videos, social media broadcasts, and mobile phone records to identify culprits and determine if the violence was pre-planned. The...