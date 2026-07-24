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President accepts resignation of Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu

Fri, 24 July 2026
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President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted the resignation of Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu, an official statement said.

On the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President accepted the resignation of Bittu from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, the statement said.

The President is at present abroad on a three-nation tour.

Bittu, who had been a part of the Union Council of Ministers since 2024, is likely to focus on forthcoming elections in Punjab next year.

Grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, he joined the BJP in 2024 and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections.

He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan for the remainder of the term of a seat vacated by Congress leader K C Venugopal.  -- PTI

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