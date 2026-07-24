'Not one word of empathy': Actor Dia Mirza questions PM

13:46

Actor Dia Mirza on Friday shared a note on Instagram where she questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the ongoing student protests.



The students have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, reforms in the examination system and justice for students affected by paper leaks.



Modi, in a post on X on Thursday morning, announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.



Mirza shared her note in response to the video.



"Not one word of empathy for the parents who have lost their children, for the children who have died, for the incredible resilience of students demanding their rights, for Sonam ji and the students who were on a hunger strike for weeks," she wrote.



"How hard can it be Sir? It took 47 days for you to say something. And now that you have, you have said nothing. Nothing that can heal millions of hearts that are broken," she said.



Mirza has earlier shared a post on her social media extending the support to the students.



"I stand with the students of this nation. I support the right to peaceful protest. I stand by the demand for accountability, transparency and reforms in our education system," she wrote in an earlier post. -- PTI