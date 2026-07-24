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No talks until Pradhan resigns, PM apologises for brutality against students: Rahul

Fri, 24 July 2026
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Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that no discussion would be held with the government until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns taking accountability for exam paper leaks, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologises for the alleged police brutality against the protesting students in Delhi.

Speaking in the Parliament House complex, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also claimed that he was not allowed to speak on the floor of the House.

"(Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren) Rijiju ji made a statement in Lok Sabha asking Congress MPs to start a discussion. Whenever someone is named, it is normal to ask the person to respond. However, when I rose to reply to Rijiju, I was not allowed to speak, and my mike was shut," Gandhi said.

The opposition and the government are in the middle of a stand-off over issues related to paper leaks, the students' protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and the police crackdown on them on the streets of the capital.

"I wanted to present the opposition's stand clearly. The students have three demands " corrupt Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has to go; those who beat up students must face action; and the prime minister should apologise to the students.

"These are the three conditions. We are not going to have any conversation, any discussion before Mr Pradhan is sacked," Gandhi said. -- PTI 

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