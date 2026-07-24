Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

No result and no system should cost a life: Nora Fatehi backs students

Fri, 24 July 2026
Share:
10:25
image
Actor Nora Fatehi extended her support to the students demanding accountability over irregularities in the NEET exam and applauded the bravery and resilience of the protestors.

The students, joined by other supporters, have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, reforms to the examination system and justice for students affected by paper leaks.

Fatehi shared a note on her Instagram handle on Thursday and said she hopes the "real solution" comes out.

"My heart goes out to every student, every family, and every person carrying the weight of uncertainty. Education is more than exams or marks, it is a sacrifice. Every student who studies late into the night, and every family that suffers financially to provide for their children an education, deserves fairness, dignity and trust," she wrote.

The actor said no result and no system should cost a life.

"The reports surrounding the examination paper leak have left do many people feeling disappointed, exhausted and heartbroken. My thoughts are especially with the families who have lost their children. The news of the students committing suicide has shaken me...I am in awe of your bravery and resilience," she added.

Several celebrities have extended their support to the students, including Alia Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Rajkummar Rao, Revathy, Tovino Thomas, Anurag Kashyap and Arijit Singh, among others. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will Pradhan resign? CJP, govt to hold talks at 12.30 pm
LIVE! Will Pradhan resign? CJP, govt to hold talks at 12.30 pm

'I Was Protesting For Every Student In The Country'
'I Was Protesting For Every Student In The Country'

'I went to protest because whatever is going on in our country is not right.'

Police probes CJP protest violence with CCTV, drone footage
Police probes CJP protest violence with CCTV, drone footage

Delhi Police are intensifying their investigation into the alleged violence during the ongoing CJP protest, analysing CCTV footage, drone videos, mobile phone recordings, and other digital evidence to identify those involved in attacks...

Wangchuk ends 26-day fast in presence of Modi ministers
Wangchuk ends 26-day fast in presence of Modi ministers

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day indefinite hunger strike after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him and conveyed the government's assurances regarding his demands, including not registering cases against...

Youth Protest Is No Longer About Paper Leaks
Youth Protest Is No Longer About Paper Leaks

When dialogue fails, protest becomes inevitable.<br />In a democracy, protest is often the only language left once institutions stop listening, explains Ramesh Menon.