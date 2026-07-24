New CJP website to identify cops involved in crackdown

18:29

CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Friday met Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Vithalbhai Patel House in New Delhi.





During the two-hour meeting, the CJP representatives asserted that their demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable and asked for a public apology to the protesting students who were 'brutally thrashed' on July 20.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday announced that it would launch a dedicated website to gather photographs and videos from protesters to identify police personnel allegedly involved in the July 20 crackdown during the 'Sansad Chalo' march, saying it would seek FIRs against the officers and move court.Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that police personnel assaulted students and molested women protesters during the police action."As we announced earlier, every officer who attacked students, injured them and molested young girls has been warned. We will not remain quiet. We will remember everything," Das asserted.He appealed to protesters to upload photographs and videos of police personnel allegedly involved in the crackdown."We are launching a website and urge all protesters to upload any videos or photographs they have of the police officials who attacked them. The CJP team will scrutinise the material and identify every police officer. There should be FIRs against them," he said.Das said that if the Delhi Police did not register FIRs against the identified officers, the party would approach the courts."Lawyers from across India are helping us. We will obtain court orders directing that FIRs be registered against the police personnel. When the time comes, we will ensure that all of them go to jail. This is our promise," he said.In a parallel initiative, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale also invited students and protesters to submit photographs, videos and other evidence related to the July 20 police action.He said the material would be examined to identify police personnel allegedly involved in the crackdown and facilitate legal action against them.The outfit also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of those who committed suicide after the cancellation of the NEET test on May 3.The two sides will meet again on Saturday.The July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, organised by the CJP over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, was stopped by the Delhi Police using tear gas and baton charges. The alleged use of pellet guns during the crackdown has since become a major political issue.The Delhi Police, however, has denied using pellet guns and maintained that force was used only after protesters attempted to breach security arrangements. --