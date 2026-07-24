Nashik rains: Godavari river crosses danger mark

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However, heavy rains since Tuesday increased the water level of Godavari, Kadva, Darna, Girna and Mosam rivers.





As a result of rise in water level of Godavari, small temples in Ramkund and Goda Ghat got submerged, with the iconic Dutondya Maruti idol going under water completely, officials said.

The Godavari river crossed the danger mark in the early hours of Friday in Nashik due to water discharge from the Gangapur dam amid heavy rains, officials said.The city received 116 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30am on Friday, though the downpour subsided as the day progressed, with just 2.1 mm rainfall recorded till 5.30 pm, they added.Some talukas in the district received heavy rainfall this week, including Trimbakeshwar at 193 mm and Surgana at 164.5 mm, prompting water discharge from dams like Palkhed, Haranbari, Nandur Madhmeshwar wier, Gangapur, officials said."Water stock in dams in the district in total has gone up to 72.40 per cent. It is 98.26 per cent in Gangapur dam, which supplies water to the entire district. Water discharge from Gangapur stood at 14,407 cusecs, Darna 19,312 cusecs, Chankapur 18,879 and Nanndur-Madhyameshwar Weir 94,497 cusecs," an official said.The district administration appealed to citizens living in these areas and on the banks of various rivers to be alert and take the necessary precautions, including not venturing into the rivers and immediate shifting of valuables, livestock and other material to safer places.The official said 51 trees and four houses collapsed due to rains in the city, including an old 'wada' (traditional house)' in Panchavati area. a tree in the parking lot of the district collectorate premises also collapsed on Friday, leaving seven vehicles damaged."The Saikheda bridge in Niphad taluka of the district was under water. As the Godavri flood water entered Saikheda and Chandori villages, all shops and goods were shifted. Thousands of hectares of farm land in Chatori, Saikheda, Godanagar, Shigve, Chapadgaon, Kothure, Manjargaon and Karanjgaon villages have gone under water," he said.One Pundlik Chavan (42) died in Surgana taluka, he said. As many as four animals also lost their lives due to the rain.Around 210 people were shifted to safer places. As many as 27 roads in the district were closed and 42 houses in various parts of the district suffered damage due to the rain, the official added.Nashik collector Ayush Prasad, addressing a press conference, said the situation remained under control despite large scale rainfall being recorded in the district in the last three days.The health department should make available stock of necessary medicines to avoid spread of diseases such as dengue and cholera, while Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) should make effective planning for cleanliness, filtration and supply of pure drinking water, Prasad added.He also said Ramkund area will remain closed for the next two days, adding that residents and devotees should follow the instructions given by the administration. --