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Modi posts another video, thanks youth for support

Fri, 24 July 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked people, especially the youth, for their overwhelming support and suggestions following his announcement of measures to tackle paper leaks.

In a fresh video message shared on Instagram, Modi said he was grateful to those who watched his previous video and offered 'insightful suggestions'.

"Thank you, friends. I had the opportunity to meet you late last night. I appreciate the way you responded to my video and your positive suggestions. Thanks to everyone," he said.

The prime minister said the encouragement and feedback he received had been overwhelming and expressed confidence that the engagement between the government and the people, particularly the youth, would continue to grow stronger.

Modi had on Thursday announced a series of measures against paper leaks, including the setting up of fast-track courts and the introduction of a bill providing for stringent punishment for those involved in such offences.

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