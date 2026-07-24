Mamata to join protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday

20:00

Trinamool Congress president and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to join the protest against NEET paper leak and related issues being spearheaded by the Cokroach Janta Party (CJP) at the Jantar Mantar on Monday, sources said.



Banerjee will visit the protest site to express her solidarity with the students, they said.



Earlier this week, Banerjee attacked the Centre over the police crackdown on protesters during the CJP's march to Parliament on July 20, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'turned his car around and drove away' as the agitators reached near the Parliament complex.



Addressing the Trinamool's annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata, Banerjee had said she was prepared to join the CJP protest in the national capital if required.



"If needed, I will visit Delhi and join the CJP protest," she said.



Referring to the July 20 clashes in Delhi, she alleged that the BJP-led government crossed the limits of authoritarianism.



Trinamool was among the first opposition parties to back the CJP after it was formed, with party MPs Kirti Azad and Mahua Moitra extending their support online.



While Moitra and Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale have visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar, another of its Rajya Sabha MPs, Sagarika Ghose, was a part of a delegation that met activist Sonam Wangchuk and urged him to break his fast.



Gokhale has also launched an initiative, inviting students and protesters to submit photographs, videos and other evidence relating to the July 20 police action, saying the material would be used to identify the police personnel involved and pursue legal action against them. -- PTI