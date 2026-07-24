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Is Adani entering airline business?

Fri, 24 July 2026
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Adani Group on Friday denied media reports and market speculation that it is planning to enter the airline business, calling the claims "entirely baseless and factually incorrect."

"We would like to categorically deny the recent media reports and market speculation suggesting that Adani Enterprises is planning to launch an airline. These reports are entirely baseless and factually incorrect," an Adani Enterprises spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Adani Enterprises is not evaluating any proposal to enter the airline business. -- PTI

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