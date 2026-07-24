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Govt sought time till tomorrow on Pradhan's resignation: CJP

Fri, 24 July 2026
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15:24
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Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das on Friday met Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

After the meeting, Ranka told the media that the government has “in-principle” agreed to two demands and has sought time till tomorrow to respond to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation demand.

"The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon. The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation (for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide) and withdrawal of FIRs, legal cases on students," Ranka said. 

Nadda said the two parties will meet again on Saturday.

"The meeting went on for almost two hours. They had three main demands and five reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the government," the Union minster said. 

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