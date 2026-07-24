Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'End of hunger, beginning of...': Sonam Wangchuk

Fri, 24 July 2026
Share:
09:35
image
After ending his 26-day fast, activist Sonam Wangchuk said that the government assured that families of suicide victims linked to the recent NEET paper leak would receive adequate compensation.

 

In a video posted on X, recorded from Medanta Hospital, Wangchuk said Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him late at night along with leaders of the Ladakh Apex Body and conveyed the government's assurances.

Captioning the video, "END OF HUNGER... BEGINNING OF ACCOUNTABILITY...!", he said the meeting followed support from lawmakers across party lines.

"Before that, as you all know, around 65 MPs from different political parties came here and signed a letter requesting me to end my hunger strike. They assured me that the issue of the NEET paper leak and the country's examination system would be discussed in Parliament. The ministers who came on behalf of the government also gave the same assurance," he said.

"For the past two days, we had been engaged in very tough negotiations because I wanted an assurance, and I wanted it in writing. That process took two days, which is why I had to continue my hunger strike for two more days. I was prepared to continue even longer if necessary, but finally today they have given the assurance," he said.

"The statement from the government's side says that the government is positive about not registering cases against those who protested peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20," he added. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'End of hunger, beginning of...': Sonam Wangchuk
LIVE! 'End of hunger, beginning of...': Sonam Wangchuk

Wangchuk ends 26-day fast in presence of Modi ministers
Wangchuk ends 26-day fast in presence of Modi ministers

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day indefinite hunger strike after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him and conveyed the government's assurances regarding his demands, including not registering cases against...

Youth Protest Is No Longer About Paper Leaks
Youth Protest Is No Longer About Paper Leaks

When dialogue fails, protest becomes inevitable.<br />In a democracy, protest is often the only language left once institutions stop listening, explains Ramesh Menon.

Under pressure, Modi issues midnight video message
Under pressure, Modi issues midnight video message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a new bill with stringent provisions against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week. The Union Cabinet will finalise the legislation, which aims to address the pain caused to...

US slap 10% tariff on India over 'forced labour'
US slap 10% tariff on India over 'forced labour'

The United States has implemented a 10 per cent tariff on goods imported from India and 16 other countries, citing efforts to combat forced labour in production.