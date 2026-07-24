'End of hunger, beginning of...': Sonam Wangchuk

09:35

After ending his 26-day fast, activist Sonam Wangchuk said that the government assured that families of suicide victims linked to the recent NEET paper leak would receive adequate compensation.









In a video posted on X, recorded from Medanta Hospital, Wangchuk said Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him late at night along with leaders of the Ladakh Apex Body and conveyed the government's assurances.





Captioning the video, "END OF HUNGER... BEGINNING OF ACCOUNTABILITY...!", he said the meeting followed support from lawmakers across party lines.





"Before that, as you all know, around 65 MPs from different political parties came here and signed a letter requesting me to end my hunger strike. They assured me that the issue of the NEET paper leak and the country's examination system would be discussed in Parliament. The ministers who came on behalf of the government also gave the same assurance," he said.





"For the past two days, we had been engaged in very tough negotiations because I wanted an assurance, and I wanted it in writing. That process took two days, which is why I had to continue my hunger strike for two more days. I was prepared to continue even longer if necessary, but finally today they have given the assurance," he said.





"The statement from the government's side says that the government is positive about not registering cases against those who protested peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20," he added.