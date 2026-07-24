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Delhi Police suspends leaves of all personnel

Fri, 24 July 2026
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Delhi Police has cancelled all routine leaves of its personnel with immediate effect in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the capital, police sources said on Friday.

The order issued by the police headquarters on Thursday has been circulated to the DCPs of all the districts, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and other senior officers, they said.

According to the communication, no routine leave, including casual leave and earned leave, would be granted until further orders, and only genuine emergency leave would be considered after due verification by the competent authority.

The order also imposed restrictions on police personnel attending training programmes or courses without prior approval from the commissioner of police.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, no routine leaves, i.e., casual, earned leaves, etc., would be granted to the police personnel, including GOs, with immediate effect and until further orders.

"Leaves shall be sanctioned only in genuine emergency cases after duly verified and approved by the sanctioning authority. All DCPs are requested to ensure meticulous compliance," the order said.

It added, "No police personnel, including GOs, will attend/participate in any course without the approval of the commissioner of police until further orders."

The order comes amid raging protests in the capital led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue, among others.

On July 20, thousands of protesters led by the CJP gathered at the Jantar Mantar for a 'Sansad Chalo' march to press their demands, despite heavy security deployment.

As the crowds swelled, police lathi-charged and tear-gassed the protesters when they attempted to march towards Parliament, on Day 1 of the Monsoon Session.

The ensuing clashes left several police personnel and protesters injured. -- PTI

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