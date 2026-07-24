Delhi Police issues traffic advisory amid CJP protests

21:54

The advisory comes in view of ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protests in Delhi.





Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in key parts of the capital to maintain public order.

Members of the public have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to the affected areas, cooperate with police personnel and follow lawful directions issued on the ground.





Citizens were urged to plan their journeys in advance and use alternate routes wherever possible.

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory asking the public to avoid travelling to areas under prohibitory orders unless absolutely necessary and advised app-based mobility, food delivery and e-commerce platforms to regulate their operations in the notified zones.Police said ride-hailing platforms, food delivery services, quick-commerce operators, logistics providers and other e-commerce entities should take note of the restrictions while operating their digital platforms in the affected areas.The advisory said the companies may adopt measures such as temporary geo-fencing of the restricted locations or suspension of ride and delivery services to and from the notified areas, wherever operationally feasible.The police said the measures are intended to safeguard drivers, riders, delivery partners and the general public while minimising movement into the restricted zones.Emergency services, including ambulances, fire services, authorised government vehicles and other exempted categories, will continue to operate as permitted, the advisory said.Delhi Police also appealed to citizens not to circulate rumours or unverified information and to rely only on official advisories. It urged all stakeholders, including digital service providers, to extend full cooperation in maintaining law and order until the prohibitory orders remain in force.Motorists have been requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and comply with directions issued by traffic personnel deployed at key intersections. Moreover, citizens have been asked to contact the Delhi Police helpline in case of any emergency or assistance. --