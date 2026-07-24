Cong marches to BJP office in Bhopal over paper leaks

00:35

Madhya Pradesh Congress functionaries on Thursday marched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office in Bhopal seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for alleged irregularities in examinations.



The opposition party also sought strict action against those responsible for the NEET paper leak and the immediate withdrawal of all cases filed against students who have been protesting these irregularities.



The march, led by Congress MLA Arif Masood and city unit president Praveen Saxena, saw participants shouting slogans.



However, police stopped them midway. While Congress workers attempted to cross barricades, they were unable to proceed further.



Speaking to reporters, Masood said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the establishment of fast-track courts to quickly and severely punish those involved in question paper leak cases, but he has not commented on Pradhan's resignation. -- PTI