Cockroach Party, govt hold talks as protest continues

14:34

A high-level meeting between leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, is currently underway at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.



The development comes after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike late on Thursday night following government assurances on his key demands.



The CJP had earlier declined the government's invitation to hold talks at a minister's residence or office, insisting that discussions should take place at a neutral venue.



The last round of talks between the two sides took place on July 20, when CJP national spokespersons Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his residence.



The two leaders later alleged that they were kept under "virtual detention" during the meeting and said they had subsequently insisted that any future discussions with the government be held only at a neutral venue.



The CJP has maintained that its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Pradhan resigns.



Besides seeking his resignation, the outfit has demanded accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system, Rs 1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak, and withdrawal of all FIRs and legal action against peaceful protesters who participated in the movement.