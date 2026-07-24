Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' earns over Rs 100 crore in India

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O Brother, Where Art Thou?, released in 2000, and was a loose, satirical adaptation directed by the Coen Brothers.



The Odyssey in 1997 was directed by Andrei Konchalovsky and was broadcast as a two-part miniseries.



It starred Armand Assante as the Greek king and Greta Scacchi as Penelope, and followed Odysseus's perilous ten-year journey home after the Trojan War. -- PTI

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan'shas earned over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office in the first week of release, emerging as the biggest Hollywood film of the year.Featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others, the film released globally on July 17.The film went on to earn over Rs 70 crore in India during the opening weekend and also turned another release for the filmmaker to earn over Rs 100 crore at the box office after, according to a press release."A journey is measured by distance, not by how it begins.'s opening told us India was ready to show up. What has followed since, audiences returning day after day to fill every cinema screen available, tells us something more valuable. This is trust, not a moment. Crossing Rs 100 crore within a week is a number," Denzil Dias, vice president and managing director, Warner Bros Pictures India, said in a statement."What it represents is simpler. A packed house of strangers, gasping and cheering together, choosing the one place a story this size was built to be seen. That is what a cinema screen gives audiences that nothing else can," he added.revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (essayed by Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland).It is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures.Actors Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott, among others, round off the cast of the film. They feature as Menelaus, the King of Sparta, Eumaeus and bard, respectively.The film is based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, which has been previously adapted several times. In 1954,, an Italian-American co-production, featured actor Kirk Douglas as the Greek hero.