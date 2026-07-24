5-Star Safety Meets Turbo Power: Maruti Launches New Brezza

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The new Brezza now gets an energetic new turbo engine along with its 1.5-litre NA engine, and also a space-saving CNG variant in which the CNG tank is placed under the vehicle. This allows for a larger boot space.





-- Rajesh Karkera/Rediff



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the updated 2026 Brezza in Mumbai today, introducing key upgrades that tackle two of the biggest demands in the compact SUV segment.Performance and safety.With an introductory starting price of Rs.7.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the segment bestseller gets a major shot in the arm with a top-tier safety rating, which in the earlier version was short of one star.