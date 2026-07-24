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17 metro stations closed in Delhi for third day

Fri, 24 July 2026
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Seventeen metro stations in central Delhi were closed for the third consecutive day on Friday due to security concerns, amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest near Jantar Mantar here.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the 17 stations -- Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan -- will remain closed from 7.30 am till further instructions due to security reasons.

The interchange facility will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations, it said.

These 17 stations were closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The closure of metro stations has caused inconvenience to office-goers, students and other commuters.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) filed a plea in the apex court, saying the closure of several metro stations had made it difficult for lawyers and litigants to come to court. PTI

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