17 Delhi Metro stations to be closed on Saturday

23:47

Seventeen metro stations in central Delhi will remain closed on Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.



This would mark the fourth consecutive day the metro stations are shut amid security concerns in view of the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar.



DMRC said the stations will remain closed from 7.30 am on Saturday until further instructions. However, interchange facilities will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.



The stations that will remain closed are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.



The restrictions come as security arrangements remain in place in central Delhi in view of the ongoing CJP protest, which has drawn large gatherings at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas over the past few days. -- PTI