Woman gang-raped in forest in UP's Chitrakoot

12:17

He said three unidentified men initially intimidated the woman and her friend by impersonating as Forest Department employees.





Subsequently, two of them sexually assaulted her.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in the forests of Devangana valley in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Thursday.The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the woman, a resident of a town in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, had gone to the forest along with a 17-year-old friend, Superintendent of Police (SP), Chitrakoot, Arun Kumar Singh said.The woman managed to escape from the spot and informed the police about the incident via phone.Sketches of the accused are being released based on the survivor's description, and multiple police teams have been deployed to solve the case.The woman has been sent for a medical examination. --