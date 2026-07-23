'We are ready to meet CJP representatives for talks': Nadda

17:52

Amid the ongoing students' protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Union minister J P Nadda on Thursday said the government is ready for further talks with the protesting youth which can be held either at his office or residence.



Nadda's remarks bear significance as the CJP, which has been spearheading the youth protest at Jantar Mantar over NEET paper leak, has announced that it will hold next round of talks with the government either at protest venue or a neutral place.



Two representatives of CJP on Monday held first round of talks with Nadda at his residence where they placed their demands, including resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



Asked if the government is ready for another round of talks with the CJP, Nadda told reporters in the Parliament House complex, "Yes, we are ready".



"They can come either to my residence or my office," he said when asked about the venue of meeting.



Earlier in the day, Nadda invited the CJP for talks, but its leaders turned down the proposal, according to sources. -- PTI