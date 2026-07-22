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Two killed in lighting strike in UP's Sonbhadra

Thu, 23 July 2026
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Two persons were killed after being struck by lightning here on Wednesday evening, while a girl was injured in a separate lightning strike incident, a police official said.

Rajesh (35) and Naipal (35) were standing under a porch of a building in Gurmura village under Chopan police station limits, where they took shelter from a sudden downpour. Lightning struck the porch, shattering it and striking both men, Chopal Station House Officer Gopal Gupta said.

The duo sustained severe injuries. Villagers found them after the rain stopped and alerted police and an ambulance. However, both men died before the ambulance could arrive.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Separately, lightning struck a mud house located a short distance away from the site of the first incident, killing two goats tethered there and injuring a teenage girl identified as Reshmi (16).

Reshmi was discharged after administering first-aid, police said. -- PTI

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