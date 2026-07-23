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Students' disappointment understandable: Tendulkar on NEET stir

Thu, 23 July 2026
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Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday backed the students protesting against repeated exam paper leaks, saying their disappointment is understandable and the society needs to ensure that they "don't feel this way again."

Posting on 'X', Tendulkar said his late father Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a professor, instilled in him certain values quite early in life, the primary one being "Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts."

"As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable," Tendulkar stated.

"Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again," he added.

The protests that began on July 20 have taken a violent turn with police resorting to lathi-charge on multiple occasions, citing law and order concerns.

The agitation is being spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party with support of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast. -- PTI

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