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Student protesters block roads, raise slogans in New Delhi

Thu, 23 July 2026
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10:07
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Widespread protests broke out at Tolstoy Marg and Janpath in the national capital on Wednesday as activists and students continued their agitation against the Centre over exam paper leaks and systemic issues in the education sector.

Protesters raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and the Delhi Police during the demonstration.

As the protest escalated, several demonstrators attempted to block moving cars and buses, while some allegedly threw water bottles onto the road. Several protesters also lay down on the roadway, causing significant traffic disruptions.

Speaking to ANI, a protester from Bihar said he had been participating in the demonstration for nearly a month and would continue to join the agitation at Jantar Mantar until their demands were met.

"I am from Bihar and have been in Delhi for at least a month. As long as the protest at Jantar Mantar continues, I will keep coming here. My point is that the police are drawn from the public--the duty of the police is to serve the people. But are they serving the public? If they wanted to hold a dialogue, it would have happened long ago. But do these police officials sit down and talk to us? They do not. Whenever Modi feels cornered, he turns to Hindu-Muslim rhetoric. Our demand right now is clear: a paper leak has taken place, and Dharmendra Pradhan must resign," he said.

Another demonstrator, who identified himself as a UP PCS aspirant, said the movement had expanded beyond the NEET-UG examination to reflect broader concerns over competitive examinations.

"This movement is no longer just about NEET. I am a UP PCS aspirant. Just two days ago, my PET exam results came out, and I was eliminated by a margin of 0.3 marks due to normalisation and percentile calculations. Had normalisation not been applied, I would be appearing for the UP PCS Lower exam. Our demand is that Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and that no further paper leaks take place," he added.

Meanwhile, in his first response to the ongoing protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the importance of the youth's future, announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.  -- ANI

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