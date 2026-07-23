Special train carries over 600 stranded tourists from Srinagar to Katra

21:22

The northern railway on Thursday operated a special train from Srinagar to Katra to facilitate the movement of more than 600 tourists and other passengers stranded in the Kashmir Valley due to slow traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway following heavy rainfall.



The special train was operated by the Jammu Division on the directions of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal to ensure safe and comfortable travel for stranded passengers, officials said.



The train departed from Srinagar railway station at 5.10 pm, halted at Banihal en route and was scheduled to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 8.15 pm, they said.



Railway officials said the special service was introduced as an immediate measure to provide relief to passengers affected by disruptions on the highway and enable them to catch onward train connections from Katra and Jammu Tawi.



Singhal said passenger safety and convenience remained the division's top priority and the decision to operate the special train was taken promptly in view of the adverse weather conditions and slow road traffic. -- PTI