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Scooter battery explosion injures three brothers in Delhi

Thu, 23 July 2026
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18:40
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Three brothers sustained burn injuries after an electric scooter's battery allegedly exploded while charging inside their jhuggi in Ashok Vihar on Thursday at 7:00 am, police said.

According to police, Vijay (45) was sleeping inside the jhuggi in the SS Nagar area in northwest Delhi when the battery exploded, triggering a fire. Other family members were outside the dwelling at the time of the incident.

"Vijay, his brothers Ajay (35) and Birju (23) also suffered burn injuries during attempts to douse the flames and rescue," a senior police officer said.

The victims were initially taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, from where they were referred to Lok Nayak Hospital. Police said they were undergoing treatment and were in stable condition; however, Vijay and Birju sustained more severe burn injuries, while Ajay suffered relatively less serious burns. -- PTI

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