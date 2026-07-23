Salman Khan appeals to students to return home, says those behind leak will face action

20:18

Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday appealed to students protesting over the NEET paper leak to return home, saying he was confident that the government will take strict action against the culprits.



In a fresh post on X, the actor said the safety and education of students should remain the top priority and urged them not to worry.



"The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes," Khan wrote.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X on Thursday morning, announced setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, and said, "nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth".



In his message, Salman also urged activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike.



"Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home," he wrote. -- PTI