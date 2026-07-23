Rupee slips 4 paise to settle at 96.57 against US dollar

19:13

The rupee declined 4 paise to close at 96.57 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as heightened hostilities in West Asia kept global crude oil prices elevated.



However, a likely intervention by the RBI provided support to the local unit, forex traders said.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.53 and traded in a narrow range of 96.45-96.59 during the day before eventually settling at 96.57 (provisional), down 4 paise from its previous close.



The rupee depreciated by 28 paise to close at 96.53 against the US dollar on Wednesday. -- PTI