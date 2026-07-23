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RSS student wing condemns violence during CJP protests

Thu, 23 July 2026
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09:01
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While backing the Cockroach Janata Party protest on the NEET paper leak, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) condemned the violence and clashes that took place at Jantar Mantar during recent demonstrations related to the NEET exam and education reforms, saying students' legitimate grievances must be addressed through dialogue, transparency and institutional reforms.

In a statement, the ABVP on Wednesday said it condemned the acts of chaos, public disruption and violent clashes during the protests and expressed sympathy with the injured students and security personnel.

The student organisation said genuine student issues should not be exploited for narrow political interests and called for meaningful dialogue and institutional reforms to resolve grievances.

ABVP said it has consistently stood with students against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET-UG. It claimed that it was among the first organisations to demand a central agency investigation and had organised protests outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters seeking accountability and strict action against those responsible.

The organisation demanded that the Government of India constitute a high-level committee to conduct a comprehensive review of the integrity and transparency of competitive examinations and recommend necessary institutional reforms.

According to the ABVP, the committee should submit concrete and time-bound recommendations to make the examination system more credible and accountable.

The ABVP also said that genuine student concerns and demands should not be used to serve narrow political interests or create instability in the country.

National General Secretary of the ABVP, Virendra Singh Solanki, stated that irregularities in various competitive examinations, including NEET-UG, had raised deep concerns among students across the country.

"The ABVP has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the students on these legitimate issues from the very beginning. Any attempt to divert the just demands of students toward narrow political interests is a grave injustice to student welfare," Solanki said.

He said student power should not be used to serve political agendas or forces working against India's unity, integrity and social harmony.

"The resolution to students' just issues must be achieved only through meaningful dialogue, sensitivity and institutional reforms," Solanki said.

The ABVP appealed to students, youth, parents, teachers, academicians and other stakeholders to play an active role in maintaining a peaceful and democratic atmosphere to resolve student issues and remain vigilant against attempts at political manipulation and provocation.  -- ANI

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