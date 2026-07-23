RBI sold $6 billion in May

13:20

The Reserve Bank of India was a net seller of $6 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in May as it intervened to curb volatility amid a surge in crude oil prices. The rupee depreciated a marginal 0.1 per cent during the month. In April, the central bank had been a net seller of $8.95 billion.



According to the data released on Wednesday, the RBI sold $22.2 billion and bought $16.2 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in May.



The RBI was a net seller of $53.13 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in FY26, the highest net dollar sale by the central bank in any financial year.



In FY25, the central bank had been a net seller of $34.51 billion.



The outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market increased to $106.7 billion at the end of May from $95.3 billion at the end of April.



-- Business Standard