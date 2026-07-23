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RBI sold $6 billion in May

Thu, 23 July 2026
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The Reserve Bank of India was a net seller of $6 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in May as it intervened to curb volatility amid a surge in crude oil prices. The rupee depreciated a marginal 0.1 per cent during the month. In April, the central bank had been a net seller of $8.95 billion.

According to the data released on Wednesday, the RBI sold $22.2 billion and bought $16.2 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in May.

The RBI was a net seller of $53.13 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in FY26, the highest net dollar sale by the central bank in any financial year.

In FY25, the central bank had been a net seller of $34.51 billion.

The outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market increased to $106.7 billion at the end of May from $95.3 billion at the end of April.

-- Business Standard

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