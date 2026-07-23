Rahul, Akhilesh meet LS Speaker

12:31

Trinamool Congress leaders Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra were also present at the meeting.





During the Question Hour, Birla had asked opposition leaders to meet him to discuss the duration and date of the discussion.

Top opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhikesh Yadav, on Thursday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla amid repeated disruptions of House proceedings over the demand for a debate on the NEET paper leak issue.He said while the government is ready for a debate, he will allow it under House rules the opposition suggests.The Monsoon session, which began on Monday, has so far been a washout due to opposition protests over the paper leak issue, police action against protesting students and alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. --