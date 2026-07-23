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Puri temple gets trademark protection for five more sacred terms

Thu, 23 July 2026
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The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has secured trademark protection for five more terms associated with the Puri temple, including 'Jagannath Dham', an official said on Thursday.

In a social media post, the Shree Jagannath Temple Office, Puri, said the SJTA had achieved "a significant milestone" in its efforts to protect the identity and heritage of the 12th-century shrine.

It said that following the second round of examination by the Trade Marks Registry, five additional trademark applications had been accepted for publication in the upcoming Trade Marks Journal.

The terms are 'Jagannath Dham', 'Shree Kshetra', 'Mahaprasada', 'Nilachakra' and 'Koili Vaikuntha'.

"These registrations represent an important step towards safeguarding the names and identity associated with the sacred traditions of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha, while strengthening their legal protection against misuse and unauthorised commercial exploitation," the temple office said in a statement.

The latest approvals came after the SJTA secured trademark registrations last month for the wordmarks 'Ananda Bajara' and 'Patitapabana', along with the logo mark of the Nilachakra under the Trade Marks Act. -- PTI

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