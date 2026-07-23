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Passports of violent protestors may be cancelled

Thu, 23 July 2026
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People found directly involved in violence during the ongoing CJP protest may face cancellation of their passports, police sources said on Thursday.

The sources said the Delhi police had begun identifying, through CCTV footage, video recordings and other technical evidence, the individuals who were directly involved in rioting and other acts of violence during the protest.

According to the sources, action for cancellation of passports may be initiated in accordance with the applicable legal provisions against those found to have actively participated in the violence. -- PTI

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