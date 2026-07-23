Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Paper leak serious: Salman Khan backs students' stir

Thu, 23 July 2026
Share:
08:22
image
Calling paper leak a serious issue, Salman Khan on Wednesday came out in support of protesting students and said his heart goes out to those who were hurt while demonstrating peacefully.

The Bollywood star appreciated the stand taken by the students who, he said, have shown dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard for their own futures, and for a greater, educated India.

'It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them,' the actor wrote in a carefully-worded post on X.

He, however, said the protests should not be 'hijacked politically'.

'This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.

'This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support and make a stronger educational system. It's a win-win situation. Hoping and praying for a positive decision,' he wrote.

The actor said education should get trendier and more fashionable so that India becomes an education hub.

The student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak have found support from many in the film industry, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Rajkummar Rao, Revathy, Tovino Thomas and Anurag Kashyap.

The Sultan star, however, is the first from the Khan troika to speak on the issue.

His post comes two days after the police crackdown on protestors in the capital during the 'Chalo Sansad' march called by the Cockroach Janta Party, to push for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in various examinations.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Paper leak serious: Salman Khan backs students' stir
LIVE! Paper leak serious: Salman Khan backs students' stir

2 ACPs among 6 cops hurt in stone pelting near Jantar Mantar
2 ACPs among 6 cops hurt in stone pelting near Jantar Mantar

At least two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and four personnel were injured in a stone-pelting incident by protesters near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, police sources said.

Wangchuk writes to govt, offers to end hunger strike if...
Wangchuk writes to govt, offers to end hunger strike if...

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has stated he will end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre provides an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory action will be taken against students and youth who participated in protests...

Cong, BJP battle on streets as student agitation spirals
Cong, BJP battle on streets as student agitation spirals

The spiralling agitation over the NEET issue saw protests and counter-protests by Congress and BJP across the country on Wednesday, with clashes and tense face-offs at many places, a day after Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders...

NEET Protest: Jantar Mantar turns community kitchen
NEET Protest: Jantar Mantar turns community kitchen

At Jantar Mantar, where students are protesting the NEET paper 'leak' and demanding the Education Minister's resignation, volunteers have transformed the site into a community kitchen, providing a steady supply of food and refreshments...