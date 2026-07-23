Over 40 killed across Pakistan in rain-related incidents

20:27

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At least 43 people were killed and almost 175 injured in the last five days following heavy rainfall in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces of Pakistan, authorities said Thursday.



In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at least 22 people have lost their lives and 23 sustained injuries in rain- and flash flood-related incidents since July 19, according to the latest report of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).



The deceased included 10 children and three women, the report said, adding, 37 houses from across the province were damaged due to torrential rains and flash floods.



Twenty of the total 36 districts of the province are affected due to rain-related incidents. These include Peshawar, Nowshera, Bajaur, Shangla, Swabi, Lower and Upper Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Abbottabad, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.



The death toll in Punjab province due to rain related incidents since July 19 rose to 21 and 154 injured after four people died of electrocution and roof collapse on Thursday, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority said.



The deaths were attributed to various rain-related incidents, including, two from lightning strikes and one caused by drowning, it said. At least 38 houses sustained damage, full or partial. -- PTI