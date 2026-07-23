Outward LRS Up 3.6%

13:11

Outward remittances under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) for resident individuals grew 3.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $2.39 billion in May 2026, driven by a surge in overseas investments, according to RBI data.



The data showed that deposit-related remittances more than doubled to $118.12 million in May, compared with the same month last year. Remittances for the purchase of equity and debt investments more than doubled to $363.6 million. However, remittances for the purchase of immovable property fell 14.22 per cent Y-o-Y to $35.76 million.



The largest component, travel-related remittances under the LRS, slipped nearly 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y to $1.28 billion.



Similarly, remittances for overseas education declined 38 per cent Y-o-Y to $92.61 million, while remittances under the ‘gift’ category fell 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $201.5 million.



Outward remittances also rose 4.8 per cent month-on-month from $2.28 billion in April.



The LRS was introduced in 2004, allowing resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both. The scheme was initially introduced with a limit of $25,000, which has been revised upwards over time.



However, outward remittances fell 2.33 per cent Y-o-Y to $4.68 billion in the April-May period of FY27, led by an 8 per cent fall in travel-related remittances to $2.44 billion and an 18.3 per cent decline in overseas education-related remittances to $256.17 million.



Remittances for deposits rose 43 per cent Y-o-Y to $212.9 million, while remittances for the purchase of equity and debt investments surged 95.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $603.3 million.



-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard