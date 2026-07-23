Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

NCLT stays Byju's bidding process till next hearing

Thu, 23 July 2026
Share:
23:41
image
Insolvency tribunal NCLT has directed the resolution professional of debt-ridden Think & Learns, which owns edutech brand Byjus, not to proceed with Form G till the next hearing scheduled on August 31, 2026.

The Form G bidding process under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is a public invitation by a Resolution Professional for prospective buyers to submit an Expression of Interest (EoI), featuring asset details, eligibility criteria, and a submission timeline.

A two-member Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) -- not to proceed with the Form G invitation for bids or finalise the list of prospective resolution applicants until August 31, when it will hear the founders' challenge to the claim in the company's insolvency.

"Until 31st August, you (resolution professional) should not go on with the Form G," the bench said.

NCLT direction came over an application filed by founders Byju Raveendran and Riju Ravindran questioning the quantum of the claim of GLAS Trust Company LLC, the US agent for lenders to a $1.2-billion term loan taken by a group entity, whose admitted claim of about Rs 11,433 crore gives it more than 99 percent of the voting power on the committee of creditors. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Centre shifts higher education secy amid NEET leak fiasco
LIVE! Centre shifts higher education secy amid NEET leak fiasco

27 YO Who Stopped A Police Van: Must Read Interview!
27 YO Who Stopped A Police Van: Must Read Interview!

'When you are standing for what the Constitution guarantees you, you are not alone.'

CJP calls for nationwide protest tomorrow, rejects talks offer
CJP calls for nationwide protest tomorrow, rejects talks offer

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has reiterated its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on fast-track courts for paper leak cases does not address...

NEET row rocks Parliament for fourth day, deadlock deepens
NEET row rocks Parliament for fourth day, deadlock deepens

Parliament proceedings were stalled for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as loud protests by an unrelenting opposition over the NEET paper leak and demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation reverberated in both...

Infosys appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate
Infosys appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate

Infosys, India's second-largest IT services firm, has appointed company veteran Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate, with the leadership transition scheduled for April 1, 2027, after current CEO Salil Parekh completes his second term.