Mumbai police launch probe as video shows cop threatening protesters

15:45

The Mumbai police on Thursday ordered an inquiry into a video purportedly showing a cop threatening student protesters to slap cases against them after planting drugs on them if they returned to agitate, an official said.





The widely shared video alleges that a police driver warned the students they would be implicated in fabricated narcotics cases and made to spend the rest of their lives in jail if they participated in further protests.





A probe has been ordered into the episode, said an official.





"After verifying the facts, the driver concerned has been removed from his present posting till the completion of the inquiry," the official added.





Mumbai has been witnessing protests in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party-led students' agitation in New Delhi. -- PTI