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Mumbai cop threatens to plant drugs on protesters, shunted

Thu, 23 July 2026
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The Mumbai police on Thursday ordered a probe and removed a police driver from the duty roster after a viral video purportedly showed him threatening student protesters with false narcotics charges if they returned to demonstrate.

The incident sparked a fierce political backlash, with the Congress accusing the state government of indulging in "hooliganism in khaki" to crush democratic dissent.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the Home portfolio, condemned the policeman's act, calling it "completely wrong". 

He added that immediate action has been taken against him and the matter is being investigated.

In the widely shared 25-second clip, a police driver is seen telling two detained youths that they would face fabricated drug cases if they participated in further protests.

"If I find you here again, I will put 50 grams of 'powder' in your pocket. You won't get bail, and your entire life will be ruined. We are facing a lot of difficulties because of you people," the driver in the video reportedly told the students. -- PTI

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