Modi rattled, shaken; harmed future of youth the most: Cong

11:26

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a pitch for the welfare of youth, the Congress on Thursday claimed that the PM was 'rattled' and alleged that he had harmed the future of the youth the most.



Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also alleged that Modi had allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of India's education system, and protected every person responsible for it.



'You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it,' Gandhi said on X.



'The students' demands are clear: 1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them,' the former Congress chief said.



Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the PM does not have the courage to stand up in Parliament, speak and engage in serious debate like all his predecessors did when the occasion demanded.



This morning he has put out a social media post to show that he is concerned with the issues being raised by students across the country, the Congress leader said.



'Actually, the post, such as it is, demonstrates that he is shaken and rattled,' Ramesh said.



'Vote Chori, Seat Chori, Chanda Chori, Exam Paper Chori' - the list goes on and on,' he said on X.



His remarks came after Modi said on X that nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth.



'We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard,' Modi said.



This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students, the prime minister said.



'Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,' Modi asserted. -- PTI