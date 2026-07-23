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Modi promises speedy trials in paper leak cases

Thu, 23 July 2026
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09:25
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As protesters continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dhramendra Pradhan over paper leaks and NEET irregularities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that the Centre will set up fast-track courts to ensure 'swift and stringent punishment' for those involved in such crimes.

In a post on X, Modi said nothing was more important than the welfare and future of the country's youth and directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps for setting up the fast-track courts.

He said the move was part of the government's continuing efforts to safeguard students' interests.

'Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!

'We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. 

'Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,' Modi said.

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