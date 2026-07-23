Man hacks mother to death with axe in UP's Bahraich; arrested

17:35

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

A man allegedly hacked his 55-year-old mother to death with an axe at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Thursday, the police said.



The police have arrested the accused, Chhailu Verma (28), and seized the axe used in the crime that was reported from Phulera village under the Visheshwarganj police station limits, they said.



Bhagwandin, the husband of the deceased woman, Kanya Devi, told reporters that his son frequently complained that his mother did not serve him clean food.



After an altercation broke out on the same issue on Thursday morning, Chhailu killed his mother with an axe, he alleged.



Circle Officer Harshita Tiwari said that neighbours and other family members also claimed that Chhailu attacked and killed his mother with an axe.



Further investigation is underway, the officer said. -- PTI