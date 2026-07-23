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Maha: WR suspends trains between Gholvad and Umargam amid rising water levels

Thu, 23 July 2026
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Rail traffic on the section between Gholvad and Umargam stations (Western Railway, Mumbai Central Division) has been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure due to rising water levels at Railway Bridge No. 203 affecting some train services.

In view of the situation, premier high-speed and superfast routes connecting Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar Capital will be impacted.

Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express, Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital - Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express, and Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled on Thursday.

The railway authorities have requested the passengers to check the latest status of their trains before commencing their journey and to follow official notifications issued by the Railways. -- ANI

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