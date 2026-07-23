Jana Nayagan frenzy reaches feverish pitch across Tamil Nadu

10:39

Frenzied fans and passionate Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam workers thronged cinemas on Thursday morning with excitement and watched the 'first day first show' of Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph-starrer Jana Nayagan, and celebrated the farewell movie in a variety of colourful ways.



Cooking of Pongal, display of fireworks, music and drone light shows, cutting of huge cakes marked the screening of the film in several movie theatres as energetic fans danced and sung and several of them said they were both happy and sad.



Happy because the film is screened after a long delay and anguished as Jana Nayagan will be Vijay's last film.



Impassioned fans watched the movie of power play, and razor-sharp dialogues of their loved star Vijay, batting for good politics to deliver good governance and serve the nation.



Milk abishekam was performed to huge hoardings featuring imposing paintings of Vijay.



Rohini, Woodlands and Casino were among the cinemas where imposing Jana Nayagan hoardings were spotted and a hoarding in Chennai hailed Vijay as 'the one and only power centre' of Tamil Nadu.



Also, wall-posters sprung up across the state praising the 'glory' of Vijay as many of his fans and supporters visited popular temples to offer prayers for the grand success of the movie.



At Erode, in front of a theatre, TVK cadres organised cooking of Pongal to mark the film release.



In Villupuram, film tickets were distributed cost-free by TVK office-bearers to people.



Chariot-like vehicle was arranged in a town near Chennai to welcome the movie and a fan attracted attention by painting his luxury car with larger-than-life images of Vijay.



Many fans sported 'Thangamey Thalapathy' T-shirts.



Alongside celebrations, allegations of inflated cost of tickets surfaced and a video clip of arguments was circulated on social media over 'rise' in ticket rates.



Ministers, including N Anand and producer K Venkata Narayana were among those who watched the movie in Chennai.



Ministers, including K Sengottaiyan watched the movie in their respective regions.



State Health Minister KG Arunraj said in a statement: 'The First Day First Show of Jananayagan is an overwhelming wave of tears, pride, and thunderous celebration. The air outside is electric with roaring chants for our Thalapathy. Seeing our leader on the big screen one last time breaks our hearts, yet fills our souls with unmatched pride. Every whistle, every tear, and every heartbeat inside the packed hall echoes a sacred, lifelong bond. This is not just a cinematic farewell; it is a powerful emotion written in blood and loyalty. Our captain's final silver-screen roar has transitioned into an unstoppable movement for the people. Long live our leader!'



Roughly, the film is being screened in 950 out of the over 1,000 cinemas in Tamil Nadu and in total, over 5,000 screens across the world.



Vijay, along with some officials, had watched a special screening of the movie here on Wednesday evening, sources said. -- PTI