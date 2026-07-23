Jaishankar calls for West Asia talks, condemns attacks on seafarers

20:25

Calling for dialogue and diplomacy to end the West Asia conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said international waterways must remain safe and unimpeded, and attacks on seafarers cannot be condoned.



He made these remarks at the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) in the Philippine capital Manila.



"India stresses that international waterways must remain safe and unimpeded, fully in consonance with international law," Jaishankar said.



"Under no circumstances can attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping or infrastructure be countenanced," he added.



The minister's comments come at a time when several Indian seafarers have been killed in strikes and many rescued, as commercial vessels have been attacked amid escalating tensions in West Asia.



Fourteen Indians have died in the West Asia conflict since it began following the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28.



"The world economy is today reeling under the impact of multiple conflicts; energy, food and health security cannot be taken for granted, especially by the Global South," Jaishankar said. -- PTI