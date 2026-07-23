Hollywood star John Cusack on CJP protests

14:50

Cusack, the star of blockbusters such as Serendipity, High Fidelity, Con Air and 2012, shared an article by noted activist-author Arundhati Roy on X in which she had criticised the authorities for using excessive force on students during their march towards Parliament earlier this week.





"Beautiful news from my favorite fellow cockroach," posted Cusack, who has time and again spoken about pertinent issues related to India.





On Monday, police cracked down on thousands of people, mostly students, who hit the streets of the capital in response to a 'Chalo Sansad' call to push for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and voice their protest against irregularities in the exam system and NEET paper leaks.





Cusack had also supported students during their protest against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019.





At the time, Cusack had criticised the Indian government following a police crackdown on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia university. -- PTI

Hollywood star John Cusack on Thursday came out in support of student protests over NEET paper leak at Jantar Manta, led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).