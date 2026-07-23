15:18

The Lt Governor has extended Delhi Police's power of preventive detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) till October 18, according to an official notification.





This comes amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against alleged examination irregularities and days after tens of thousands tried to march to Parliament to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.





The march witnessed violence, with scores of protesters and police personnel injured.





According to the notification issued on July 15 by the Delhi government's Home Department, the city police commissioner has been granted the power of detention under Sub Section (2) of Section 3 of the NSA. The power will be valid up to October 18, it said.





The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner 'prejudicial to the defence of India'.





The detention period under the NSA ranges from three to 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.





Because it is preventive detention and not arrest, there is no legal obligation to present the detainee before a court of law.





A Delhi government officer said the power of detention under the NSA is extended routinely after every quarter and no specific request was made in the present context. This power has been delegated since the 1980s, he said.





The CJP began its protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20. -- PTI