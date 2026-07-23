Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi Police's preventive detention power under NSA extended

Thu, 23 July 2026
Share:
15:18
image
The Lt Governor has extended Delhi Police's power of preventive detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) till October 18, according to an official notification.

This comes amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against alleged examination irregularities and days after tens of thousands tried to march to Parliament to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.

The march witnessed violence, with scores of protesters and police personnel injured.

According to the notification issued on July 15 by the Delhi government's Home Department, the city police commissioner has been granted the power of detention under Sub Section (2) of Section 3 of the NSA. The power will be valid up to October 18, it said.

The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner 'prejudicial to the defence of India'.

The detention period under the NSA ranges from three to 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

Because it is preventive detention and not arrest, there is no legal obligation to present the detainee before a court of law.

A Delhi government officer said the power of detention under the NSA is extended routinely after every quarter and no specific request was made in the present context. This power has been delegated since the 1980s, he said.

The CJP began its protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nadda invites CJP for talks; protesters refuse
LIVE! Nadda invites CJP for talks; protesters refuse

Delhi Police dismisses reports of protester's death
Delhi Police dismisses reports of protester's death

Delhi Police has refuted social media claims of a protester's death during a lathi charge at a CJP protest, calling them "false propaganda." Authorities warned of strict legal action against those spreading misinformation and urged the...

Mumbai woman stops police van carrying protesters, goes viral
Mumbai woman stops police van carrying protesters, goes viral

A young woman, identified as Rhiya, became a symbol of Mumbai's solidarity protests over the NEET paper leak, captured in a viral image standing with outstretched arms to stop a police van amidst heavy rain, condemning alleged police...

CJP Protest: The Rise Of Fearless Youth
CJP Protest: The Rise Of Fearless Youth

On camera, youngsters gave their names, where they'd come from, where they were studying or working - and then proceeded to criticize Modi. On camera, they held up posters mocking Modi, points out Jyoti Punwani.

Memes, Music and Mockery: How Gen Z amplifying CJP protest
Memes, Music and Mockery: How Gen Z amplifying CJP protest

Gen Z protesters are using memes, music, and sarcastic humour on social media platforms like Instagram and X to demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET question paper leak and other examination...