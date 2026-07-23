Delhi police deny plans for night crackdown on CJP protest

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The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi./Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Delhi police on Thursday dismissed reports claiming it planned a night crackdown on the ongoing CJP protest, calling them misleading.



In a post on X, the police said no such action was planned and urged the public to avoid spreading or circulating unverified information that could create confusion or unnecessary panic.



"There is no plan of Delhi police to crack down on the ongoing protest tonight as is being conveyed. You are advised to refrain from spreading or circulating any misleading/ unverified information," the Delhi police said in the post.