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Contractor suicide: Ex-MLA, wife get anticipatory bail; no relief for MNS leader

Thu, 23 July 2026
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A sessions court in Pune on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and his wife in connection with the suicide of a building contractor, while rejecting a similar plea filed by MNS leader Bala Shedge.

Additional sessions judge Aniruddha Gandhi granted anticipatory bail to the Dhangekar couple on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each with one surety of the like amount, subject to conditions.

The court, however, rejected the anticipatory bail application of Shedge, whose name allegedly figured in the suicide note and a video purportedly recorded by the deceased before taking the extreme step.

The case pertains to the suicide of Khalil Sheikh (65), a building centring contractor and labour supplier, at his residence in Gultekdi on July 16.

Based on a complaint lodged by his wife Sultana Sheikh, the Swargate police registered a case against former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, his wife Pratibha Dhangekar, Balasaheb Shedge, Raghunath Gowda and eight others for abetment of suicide and other offences.

According to the complaint, Khalil Sheikh had recorded a video before his death alleging that he had been cheated in business. 

A purported suicide note was also found pasted on the wall outside his house. -- PTI

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